RHOA Stars Attend Porsha Williams Winter White Baby Shower—Is A Bravo Special On The Way?

Porsha Williams’ Baby Shower
Porsha Williams is almost ready to pop. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently had a ritzy all-white baby shower that was attended by a number of her castmates.
Marlo Hampton shut it down in skintight white…
Call me snow beautiful, but cold as ice … Dress: @albert_montris custom made 👏🏾👏🏾 . Makeup: @tlcdivo Hair Color/Install: @tia.did.it Hair Styling: @bflyyexperiencece Nails: @yasminequintana Supporting minority designers & creatives all 2019, email me your work …( still wearing my labels too✌🏾)
and Porsha’s bestie Shamea Morton also attended.
Interestingly enough, fellow new mom/former frenemy Kenya Moore was also in attendance and she showed off her baby Brooklyn Daly snapback.
Noticeably absent however was NeNe Leakes who presumably either had a prior engagement or is (still) BIG mad about her blowup with Porsha this season.
Rumors are now swirling that the shower was filmed, not for RHOA, but for a spinoff centered around Porsha’s impending birth.
TheJasmineBrand reports that Bravo’s adding Porsha and her fiance Dennis McKinley to their lineup of RHOA stars with spinoff specials that includes The Kandi Factory, Don’t Be Tardy I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding, Kandi’s Wedding and Kandi’s Ski Trip.
Would YOU watch a Porsha Williams baby special???
More from her shower on the flip.
In Cynthia Bailey’s IG post you can see Bravo cameras in the background.
Reality star/entrepreneur Premadonna was in attendance.
Tanya Sam, Real Housewife of Potomac Monique Samuels and Eva Marcille rode to Porsha’s baby shower in style.
Dennis McKinley thanked fans for attending Baby PJ’s baby shower with a pic of a (seemingly nude) Porsha’s bump.
