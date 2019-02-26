Shot Clock: Fan Drags “Racially Ambiguous” Ella Mai For Saying R&B Is In A Great Place
Ella Mai Criticism Sparks Conversation On Twitter
Ella Mai‘s talent is being defended by fans after a viral tweeter questioned her validity.
The Grammy winner tweeted her elation for the state of R&B and it left some rhythm and blues purists confused. Replies to the tweet gather a handful of “confused” memes. One tweeter, @raerenyse when IN on Ella, calling her vocals “poor” and insinuating her looks got her career moving. She wrote:
nah it sucks and it’s in large part due to artists like yourself. no real musical acumen, no understanding of the history of the genre you’re a part of, just a racially ambiguous pretty face with poor vocal technique and a machine behind you.
Yikes! Do YOU think Ella Mai’s light skin and curly hair have a lot to do with her success? Fans are arguing about it now, hit the flip to read what they’re saying.
