Very Important Poser: Sherri Shepherd Pretending To Be Octavia Spencer To Get In Delta VIP Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today
- By Bossip Staff
All Black folks don’t look alike…until you need to look like a specific Black person to get in the VIP.
Sherri Shepherd shared a hilarious Instagram video where her plot to enjoy some special airport treatment went terribly awry.
LMFAO! Sherri a fool!
