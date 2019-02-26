What Was The Reason?! Putrid Playboy Dan Bilzerian Caught Photoshopping Cardi B’s Stomach & Cakes For IG Likes

How bizarre…

Dan Bilzerian Photoshopped Cardi B For Instagram Aesthetic

Dan Bilzerian is known for being a wealthy, thirsty d*ckhead on Instagram and he just used Cardi B to kick that up a notch.

The famous poker player put together a lavish Valentine’s Day Bash called “Angels and Devils” recently, where Cardi B was paid to perform and host. That same night, Bilzerian posted this picture-perfect photo where he posed with Cardi in a room. His company’s logo was shown on the tv in the background and there was a nice lady minding her business in the corner.

Cute picture, right? The only issue is, he photoshopped her body…the tv…and the chick in the corner.

Cardi just posted the REAL photo of herself and Dan at the party two weeks ago and there are differences in her figure. No shade to Cardi at all, but folks are finding Dan weird and vile AF for photoshopping her natural figure.

What a weirdo! A Twitter user caught on and shared and clearer side-by-side of the photoshopped parts of the image. Cardi’s butt appears to be higher, her stomach flatter and even her eyes are brighter in the final version. Hit the flip!