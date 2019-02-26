Tommie’s Replacement: Moniece Slaughter Heading To ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ And Dating THIS Scruffy Rapper…
Moniece Heading To “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta”
A report from The Jasmine Brand says that Moniece Slaughter has more reality TV tricks up her sleeve, this time she’s bringing it to ATL.
Moniece, who shares a child with Fizz, has been on LHHH since the first season. This go round, she has a NEW boo. And no its not her girlfriend from previous seasons. It’s an existing cast member for the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” franchise, and he’s been missing in action this past season. This ex-girlfriend is also off the show, so it was a good time for Mo to slide in.
Hit the flip to find out who Moniece will reportedly be coupled up with on LHHATL.
Moniece is reportedly dating Scrapp DeLeon. The rapper missed out on a few seasons on the show after serving time in jail. He previously dated Tommie Lee.
According to the report, a source says Moniece and Scrapp have already started to film scenes together. Are you interested in seeing these two in a romantic relationship on screen?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.