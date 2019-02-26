Remember When: Cardi B Plays With Slap Bracelets, Uses A Fax, Does The Macarena, And Breaks Down 90’s Slang [Video]

Cardi B Remembers The 90s

Cardi B was born on October 11, 1992 and while she might have been very young, she is a product of all the things we loved about the 90’s

The folks at Reebok got Cardi to take a trip back in time to revisit the trends, technology, and language that the world was using during that fondly remembered decade.

Those slap bracelets tho…