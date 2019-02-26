Watch The Teaser Trailer For Classic Novel-Turned-HBO Film “Native Son”

Native Son Teaser

Based on Richard Wright’s classic 1940s novel, HBO’s “Native Son” (directed by Rashid Johnson) centers around Chicago 20-something “Bigger Thomas” (Ashton Sanders) who gets caught up in a seductive new world of money and power that changes his life forever.

If that sounds intriguing, it absolutely is, based on the teaser below!

“Native Son” hits HBO April 6th!