Watch The Teaser Trailer For Classic Novel-Turned-HBO Film “Native Son”
- By Bossip Staff
Native Son Teaser
Based on Richard Wright’s classic 1940s novel, HBO’s “Native Son” (directed by Rashid Johnson) centers around Chicago 20-something “Bigger Thomas” (Ashton Sanders) who gets caught up in a seductive new world of money and power that changes his life forever.
If that sounds intriguing, it absolutely is, based on the teaser below!
“Native Son” hits HBO April 6th!
