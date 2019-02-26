In White Folks News: Bradley Cooper Seems Very “Gaga Oh La-La” In These Intimate Oscar After-Party Pics

Sources Say The Two Spent A lot Of Time Together Even With The Wife Present

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper had quite the romantic performance at the Oscars on Sunday, and according to DailyMail.com, there might’ve been little acting involved.

The site obtained exclusive photos from the Warner Bros Pictures Post-Oscar Party, and the visuals show Gaga and Bradley getting quite comfortable with each other behind the scenes. The pics show the two stars whispering to each other and embracing each other with open arms.

This serves as no surprise since they gave an intimate rendition of the song “Shallow” at the 91st Academy Awards from their movie A Star Is Born. Lets just say their “performance” ended with them gazing into each other’s eyes despite Cooper’s Russian model bae Irina Shayk sitting only feet away in the audience.

A source at the after-party said Gaga made a complete “beeline” for Cooper as soon as she came to the function.

“Bradley and Irina and his mom arrived first and Gaga arrived after 10pm carrying her Oscar,” the source said. Gaga won the award for Best Song that night.

The source continued:

“She made a beeline for Bradley. They were all over each other, they embraced and had an intimate chat, they couldn’t get enough of each other. They were hugging and leaning in close to talk in each other’s ear. She hung out with Bradley for almost two hours. Irina was there but she was sat on a couch in the shadows at the back of the room, she didn’t look impressed. Bradley spent more time with Gaga than her that’s for sure. He held court, he didn’t move from his area and Gaga was by his side the whole time.”

Gaga’s Oscar attendance was the first time she had been seen since ending her engagement to fiance Christian Carino. Gaga walked the red carpet alone, while Bradley arrived side-by-side with Gloria, his mom, and Irina, the mother of his one-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

In the press room after the show, Gaga revealed that Cooper dropped some advice on her at their last rehearsal before the Oscars.

When it came to their performance, Cooper told Gaga, “Let’s drop a little bit of joy.”

It seems like “the joy” is everlasting.

You can check out the “friendly” pics between Gaga and Cooper over at DailyMail.com.