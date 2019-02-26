Get Your Life Together: Former Knicks Baller Mike Bibby Is Under Investigation For Sexual Abuse

Former Knick Mike Bibby Accused Of Sexual Abuse

Former Knicks guard Mike Bibby is currently under investigation after being accused of sexual abuse by a fellow teacher at Shadow Mountain High School in Arizona, where he works as head basketball coach.

At first, the school was conducting its own internal investigation on the matter, but, according to repots from the Arizona Republic, they suspended it after Phoenix police stepped in. In a restraining order also obtained by the publication, the staff member described her experience in detail, saying that Bibby allegedly approached her one day from his car, alcohol on his breath, and held her immobile as he rubbed up against her.

The staffer involved in this situation has not been identified.

The alleged abuse happened back in February of 2017 followed by another incident in October 2018, according to the newspaper. The restraining order was granted for the staffer on Friday.

Bibby played in the NBA from 1998 to 2012, with a year of that being as a point guard for the New York Knicks. He has led the high school to several championships since starting there seven years ago, the Arizona Republic said. He’s also captain of the Ghost Ballers in Ice Cube’s Big 3 league.