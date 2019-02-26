“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” Exclusive | Tammy Needs Some Self TLC! [VIDEO]

Tammy Rivera Talks About Taking The Backseat In Her Life

Have y’all been watching “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition”? It’s one of our favorite shows and we’re really looking forward to this week’s episode — so much so that we couldn’t wait to post an exclusive clip!

In the above clip, we see Tammy Rivera explain how she always takes care of her man (Waka Flocka) and everyone else before herself.

Here’s more about the episode:

The couples face a dangerous challenge in an ultimate test of sacrifice. An explosive blowup shakes Soulja and Nia to their core. Lil Mo gets revenge on Karl for FaceTiming another woman. Tiffany feels abandoned when Fizz stings her heart.

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION – “MO HONEY, MO PROBLEMS ” – Airs Thursday, February 28st at 10/9C on WeTV