Ex-NBA Star Steve Francis Beats Hit & Run Assault Case After Paying Victim Restitution (Exclusive)

Former Houston Rockets Player Accused Of Roughing Up Man He Struck In A Hit & Run

Former Houston Rockets’ player Steve Francis got a welcome birthday present last week – he won’t be facing charges in connection to his hit and run case, BOSSIP has learned.

The sports star – who also played for the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks – was arrested in 2017 for criminal mischief after cops said he slapped a phone out of the hand of a Houston man who he’d just hit with his car.

According to the complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP, alleged victim Alfred Cerino said Francis rear-ended him on the night of Dec. 4 in Houston. Francis didn’t stop but waved Cerino off the highway. Instead of pulling over, Francis and fled the scene, with Cerino in hot pursuit, according to the complaint. Francis eventually pulled up to his home in a Houston suburb. Cerino said he got out and began taking pictures of Francis’ car and asked for his insurance information, allegedly enraging the 42-year-old former point guard.

Cerino said Francis then spazzed out, slapped his hand, causing him to drop the phone, and when it fell on the ground, Francis stomped on it, badly damaging it. Francis then ran into his house and refused to come out, prompting Cerino to call the cops, according to court papers. The case was supposed to head to trial but kept getting pushed back, and Francis’ charges were eventually downgraded to “failure to stop and give information,” and vehicle damage greater than $200.

But last week, the District Attorney’s office asked the judge dismiss the case after Francis said he’d paid Cerino restitution, according to court papers. It was unknown Monday exactly how much restitution that Francis paid Cerino in order to make the case go away. A judge dismissed the case on Feb. 19 – two days before his 42nd birthday. We reached out to Francis’ lawyer for comment.