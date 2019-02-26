Pure Preciousness: LeToya Luckett Shares First Photos Of Her Daughter Gianna Iman Walker

Preciousness…

LeToya Luckett Posts Gianna Iman Walker Photos

Proud mama LeToya Luckett is sharing the first photos of her baby girl.

As previously reported the songstress/actress welcomed her first child, Gianna Iman Walker, with her hubby Tommicus in January.

Now she’s sharing precious pics of her princess taken by Gigi of “We Love Photography.”

How adorable is little Gianna???

Congrats LeToya!