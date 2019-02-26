Pure Preciousness: LeToya Luckett Shares First Photos Of Her Daughter Gianna Iman Walker

- By Bossip Staff
Letoya Luckett

Preciousness…

LeToya Luckett Posts Gianna Iman Walker Photos

Proud mama LeToya Luckett is sharing the first photos of her baby girl.

As previously reported the songstress/actress welcomed her first child, Gianna Iman Walker, with her hubby Tommicus in January.

Now she’s sharing precious pics of her princess taken by Gigi of “We Love Photography.”

Gianna 🌸 @weelovephotography

How adorable is little Gianna???

Congrats LeToya!

