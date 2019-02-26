Michael Cohen Will Reportedly Accuse Cheeto-In-Chief Of Criminal Conduct, Racism During Presidency

Michael Cohen Will Reportedly Testify Against Donald Trump

Donald Trump‘s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, may just be the smoking gun we need to get the 72-year-old toddler out of here. Cohen pled guilty to eight federal crimes back in August, including tax evasion, and one count of lying to Congress in November—and now, he’s reportedly headed back to court to accuse the president of crimes while in office.

From Rawstory:

“The former Trump Organization attorney will reveal to the House Oversight Committee some of the president’s private financial statements and accuse Trump of manipulating the value of his net worth for business and personal reasons, such as avoiding taxes on his property, reported the Wall Street Journal. The financial statements were created by the president’s accountant, and Cohen is expected to testify that he personally witnessed ‘lies, racism and cheating’ by Trump.”

Additionally, Rawstory reports Cohen is expected to describe “racist remarks Trump made to him, such as questioning the intelligence of black Americans and criticizing their lifestyles.” Cohen’s testimony is expected to specifically provide evidence of Trump’s criminal conduct since taking office as president, although “a source told the newspaper only that the testimony would cover a hush money payment to Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels.” Stay tuned as we continue with updates.