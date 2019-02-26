Vice’s Atrocious Black TV And Movie Bracket Is The Perfectly Unseasoned Way To End A Horrible Black History Month
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9
❯
❮
Vice Ruined Black History Month
This has been a wack a$$ Black History month. From alleged scammy beat downs to terrible Oscar winners to nooses on high fashion. We just wanted to have the end of our month in peace. Vice Media wouldn’t let us have that.
They decided to put together a Black movies vs. TV bracket – presumably because they couldn’t think of more than eight black movies or TV shows. It’s all a mess.
First, they had Martin vs. Fresh Prince IN THE FIRST ROUND. They even have Love & Basketball in the damn TV side. WTFFFFFF.
They are getting ceremoniously dragged to hell for it. This is trash and they deserve it.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.