Vice’s Atrocious Black TV And Movie Bracket Is The Perfectly Unseasoned Way To End A Horrible Black History Month

We're now at round 3 of our #BHM TV and film bracket. Which film or show (past and present) would you choose to take the 👑? Vote below 👇 Bracket created by @cheinwunderland. pic.twitter.com/vSC5oZZaao — VICE (@VICE) February 25, 2019

Vice Ruined Black History Month

This has been a wack a$$ Black History month. From alleged scammy beat downs to terrible Oscar winners to nooses on high fashion. We just wanted to have the end of our month in peace. Vice Media wouldn’t let us have that.

They decided to put together a Black movies vs. TV bracket – presumably because they couldn’t think of more than eight black movies or TV shows. It’s all a mess.

First, they had Martin vs. Fresh Prince IN THE FIRST ROUND. They even have Love & Basketball in the damn TV side. WTFFFFFF.

did a bunch of white people from Vice come up with that black tv shows bracket — diana 🦑 (@takeDianasbra) February 26, 2019

They are getting ceremoniously dragged to hell for it. This is trash and they deserve it.