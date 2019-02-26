“The Gifted” Exclusive: Reeva Needs To Come Up With A New Plan In Tonight’s Season Finale [Video]

Reeva Gets Ready To Carry Out Her Plan For The Inner Circle

This season of FOX’S ATL-Filmed series The Gifted is coming to a close, but not until tonight’s action-packed finale.

In this exclusive clip, Reeva (played by former Empire star Grace Byers) prepares to carry out her plan for the Inner Circle–but unfortunately, not everyone’s on the same page. Get a sneak peek of everything that goes down in the clip below before checking out the season finale of The Gifted on FOX tonight at 9 PM ET/PT.