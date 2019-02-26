Will You Be Wearing? Future & Alter Ego Hndrxx Relaunch Reebok’s 90s “Aztrek” Sneaker [VIDEO]

Future & Alter Ego Hndrxx Featured In New Reebok Campaign

Rapper Future has teamed up with Reebok to release a new video to promote the sneaker brand’s revival of the 90s Aztrek.

Playing both himself and his alter ego, Hndrxx, the “56 Nights” rapper muses on the style differences between his two distinct personas.

While rocking the $90 throwbacks, Future said in the minute-long video that Hndrxx’s style is more over the top, while his more direct and in your face.

