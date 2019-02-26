Back Seat Face Beat: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Shows Us How To Do Flawless Looks In A Moving Car [Video]

Sir John Pulls Off A Flawless Beat In A Moving Car

Sir John isn’t just any celebrity makeup artist, he’s the mastermind behind one of the most beautiful women in the world: Beyoncé. He’s also a mentor on Lifetime’s new show, American Beauty Star, where he offers some insight and guidance to the contestants.

One of the industry’s most sought after beauty gurus took time out of his packed schedule to ride with ELLE in order to create the ultimate Back Seat Face Beat as he answers some juicy questions.

How does Tina Knowles look so ageless? Has Beyoncé ever had a pimple? Find out the answers to this and more in the clip below.