Amtrak Apologizes After 183 Passengers Are Left Stranded On Train For 40 Hours
Amtrak is issuing an apology to passengers who went through a scary situation on one of their locomotives.
Passengers traveling to Seattle, Washington from Portland, Oregon were stuck on the tracks since Sunday when their train hit a tree that had fallen on the tracks.
NBC reports that the passengers were stuck for nearly 40 hours and complained of panic attacks and screaming babies.
“There has been so little communication from Amtrak. I am very disappointed,” said Kim Shelton who was stuck onboard with her daughter and spoke to “Today.”
We’ve had two people have anxiety, heart-related issues. We have just had to take care of each other. There has been no help from outside.”
None of the 183 passengers on board were hurt and Amtrak expressed regret over the incident. The company added that customers couldn’t be safely transported off the train because of winter weather conditions.
