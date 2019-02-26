SMH: Lil Mo And Hubby Karl Bicker Throughout Interview About Relationship & Infidelity [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Lil Mo And Karl Dargan Barely Get Through Interview Without Fighting
When will these two get things right??? Lil Mo and her husband Karl Dargan sat for an interview about making their marriage better, but all they did was argue. In their interview with MadameNoire, it’s clear they have A LOT more work to do.
Do you think these two will ever get past their (Karl’s) infidelity issues?
Alternative link: Here
