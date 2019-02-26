Offset And Gucci Mane Take Us All Back In Time In The Visual For “Quarter Milli” [Video]

Offset Is Joined By Gucci Mane For The “Quarter Milli” Video

Offset just recently became the latest Migo to drop his solo project and now, he’s putting in work to push some visuals off the highly-anticipated album.

The Father Of 4 was joined by frequent collaborator Gucci Mane in the visual for their track “Quarter Milli.” In the video, the rappers take us back in time as they rob a few banks in this period piece.

Check out the full video below.