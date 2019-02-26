To FREEDOM: Nicki Minaj Is Reportedly Demanding Tracy Chapman Throw Out Lawsuit Over Uncleared Sample

Nicki Minaj Demands Tracy Chapman Throw Out Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj is trying to bring her beef with folk singer Tracy Chapman to an end.

According to reports from The Blast, Minaj is demanding that the judge throw out Chapman’s lawsuit against her. The rapper is claiming that she did absolutely nothing wrong and does not owe the singer any damages.

If you’ll recall, this lawsuit comes following Chapman filed a case against the Queens native for leaking the track “Sorry,” which features an uncleared sample of Chapman’s song “Baby Can I Hold You.”

Nicki was very vocal about wanting the song–which features her former love interest Nas–to be on her album Queen, but Chapman continually refused to clear it. Minaj loved that specific record so much that she was considering pushing the entire album back in hopes of coming to some sort of agreement with Chapman–but that never ended up happening.

The two parties weren’t able to come to an agreement, which left the record on the cutting room floor–that is, until the song “somehow” got into the hands of Funkmaster Flex, who premiered it without permission or clearance from Chapman. That is what led to Tracy’s lawyers to hit Nicki Minaj with a lawsuit that alleges she’s the one at fault for the radio leak.

Tracy Chapman is seeking unspecified damages and an injunction prohibiting Minaj from using her music in the future.

Nicki, on the other hand, is arguing that the song was fair use and alleges that Chapman doesn’t even own the copyrights to the sample. She stands firm in her allegations that this case has no merit and is demanding that the entire lawsuit be thrown out.