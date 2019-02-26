Solange Reminded Everyone That Black Planet’s BYKE & Caused Social Network Nostalgia

Recharge your crystals and find your login…

Solange Takes Over Black Planet

Just when you thought Black History month was a complete wash, a certain Knowles songstress is saving the day. Solange recharged her crystals and dropped some HTML codes into Black Planet that’s causing some social network nostalgia.

Solange announced today that she’s taken over Blackplanet and she’s using it to promote her new project and even some tour dates.

find me on black planet !! 🖤🖤 https://t.co/HUFJxjhtuY

black planet 4 evaaa ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/5XgucUBPXC — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 26, 2019

In it, we see Solo standing by a vintage car and paying Houston homage with cowboys, a “too trill pole dancer”(no, that’s not her) and cowboy hats.

There are also lyrics from some of her songs on Black Planet.

“I made the pilgrimage back to the pagoda of third ward houston to answer this.

When your body is all you have you best take care.

When your body is all you have you best take care.

For the bad weaves and two ways.

I swallowed the light….

Threw my earnings like offerings and prayed it went to something that made her feel good.

How much of ourselves do we leave at home and how much do we carry with us forever?

But I did not sit in the sun.

How much of ourselves do we leave at home and how much do we carry with us forever?”

In case you didn’t know Black Planet is still alive well and was acquired by our parent company Radio One in 2008.

Should Bossip get a Black Planet page like Solange???