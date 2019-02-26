Pure Comedy: Terry Crews Reads Thirst Tweets From Girls Wanting To Lick His Biceps Like An Ice Cream Cone [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
27th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Celebrating EJAF And The 91st Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Terry Crews Reads Some Thirst Tweets About Himself

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews stopped by Buzzfeed this week to read some of the thirstiest tweets about him that exist on the internet.

Some of the sentiments that women on Twitter share about the former NFL player include wanting to lather him up and slide all over his “ripples,” being mad that he’s already married, and that he looks better with his shirt off.

The thirst is so real.

