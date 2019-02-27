Pas De Boureée Bae: A Gallery Of Reasons Why Jesse Williams Is ‘Hitting The Floor’ With Taylour Paige

Taylour Paige’s Hottest Photos

Taylour Paige had tongues wagging this week when she was spotted holding hands with her man. As previously reported Taylour’s been dating “Grey’s Anatomy” bae Jesse Williams (seemingly for months) and they partied with Kelly Rowland and Deray during Oscars weekend.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Taylour, she’s a 28-year-old California native who starred on VH1’s “Hit The Floor.”

She’s also a classically trained dancer who studied under THEE Debbie Allen, so she really does have the moves….

Also, Taylour’s really quite pretty and shone on the red carpet for Vanity Fairs Oscars after party.

We get it, Jesse.

Here’s a gallery of reasons why Jesse’s playing doctor with his pas de boureée bae Taylour Paige.