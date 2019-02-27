Pas De Boureée Bae: A Gallery Of Reasons Why Jesse Williams Is ‘Hitting The Floor’ With Taylour Paige

- By Bossip Staff
Jesse Williams Taylour Paige

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN/Derrick Salters / WENN / WENN

Taylour Paige had tongues wagging this week when she was spotted holding hands with her man. As previously reported Taylour’s been dating “Grey’s Anatomy” bae Jesse Williams (seemingly for months) and they partied with Kelly Rowland and Deray during Oscars weekend.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Taylour, she’s a 28-year-old California native who starred on VH1’s “Hit The Floor.”

She’s also a classically trained dancer who studied under THEE Debbie Allen, so she really does have the moves….

Taylour Paige

Source: Nikki Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Also, Taylour’s really quite pretty and shone on the red carpet for Vanity Fairs Oscars after party.

Taylour Paige

Source: John Shearer/Getty Images / Getty

We get it, Jesse.

Here’s a gallery of reasons why Jesse’s playing doctor with his pas de boureée bae Taylour Paige.

Taylour Paige

Source: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage / Getty

View this post on Instagram

Best to you

A post shared by Taylour Paige (@taylour_paige) on

Taylour Paige

Source: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images / Getty

View this post on Instagram

Lookin like grandma 💕

A post shared by Taylour Paige (@taylour_paige) on

Taylour Paige

Source: Nikki Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

    View this post on Instagram

    Why is she so fidgety? HAHAHAHA @whiteboyrickmovie

    A post shared by Taylour Paige (@taylour_paige) on

    View this post on Instagram

    9/14/18 !!!!!!!! 📸 my sis @mariewin WHITE BOY RICK

    A post shared by Taylour Paige (@taylour_paige) on

