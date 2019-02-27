Let’s Get Messy: Jordyn Woods’ Red Table Talk Announcement About Hooking Up With Tristan Thompson And Is Destroying Twitter

Jordyn Woods Hits Red Table Talk

It’s been a bit more than a week since Jordyn Woods has been in the media spotlight for hooking up with Tristan Thompson and being in the middle of the split between the baller and Khloe Kardashian. There have been plenty of petty jokes about Jordyn getting kicked out of the Jenner and Kardashian family. Now, she’s heading to the Red Table Talk; the show hosted by Jada Pinkett is all about revealing deep secrets and having intense convos. Everyone is expecting Woods to spill alllllll the tea about her hookup with Tristan.

But here’s the question: is she acting alone or is Kris Jenner pulling all the strings here? Twitter is speculating and cracking ALL the jokes. Take a look.