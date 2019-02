Jordyn Woods is wasting no time telling her side of the drama between herself, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Kylie Jenner‘s (alleged former) BFF took posted to her Instagram stories that she’s gearing up to appear on Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s Facebook show Red Table Talk, but according to TMZ, Jordy may not be able to spill the tea after all.

“Sources familiar with the non-disclosure agreement tell TMZ … Woods — who’s been on ‘KUWTK’ for years — signed to an NDA, which prohibits her from disclosing details about the lives of Kris, Kim, Khloe and the rest of the brood.”

A source also told the site that Jada’s plan is to give Jordyn a platform to tell her side of the story, and to “create healing between Jordyn and Khloe”. Apparently, Jordyn still hasn’t apologized to the Kardashian/Jenners and they’re not too happy about it.

Can’t wait to see the drama unfold this Friday. *Grabs popcorn*