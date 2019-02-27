Yikes: Erica Mena Blasts Joe Budden For CHEATING On Cyn Santana

Erica Mena Says Joe Budden Brought A Random Chick To Safaree’s House

Remember yesterday, we told you the internet was dragging Joe Budden for seemingly exploding on Safaree over Erica Mena out of nowhere? Joe said Safaree was “breaching” the security of his family unit by bringing Mena around.

Welp, there might be a BIGGER reason — Joe was trying to cover his bearded a$$. It seems like Erica Mena has tea on Joe CHEATING on Cyn and he didn’t want the girls to link up and chat about it. It’s not because they are exes like he was making it seem.

Erica Mena got tired of Joe’s yelling and carrying on and spilled the beans on Twitter! When a fan asked why did Joe even care to drag Mena’s name on screen when she wasn’t hurting anyone, Mena responded with tea that Joe brought a chick to her boyfriend’s house behind Cyn’s back. She wrote:

I don’t get it especially since no one really cared , let alone asked about Cyn whereabouts when he brought another female to my mans crib. Who cares.

Yikes!

Erica Mena has been pretty low key lately since hooking up with Safaree. She’s even been advocating for other women who’ve experienced abuse in relationships, shedding her old skin. It seems like she’s finally met her match with Safaree. The old Erica would’ve jumped on camera and fought Joe Budden!

Instead, she just tweeted this SHADY Tweet about him being an alleged cheater. Cyn caught a stray bullet too, because she was agreeing with Joe’s shenanigans.

Do YOU think Joe actually cheated on Cyn?!!!

So far Cyn has been ignoring Erica’s tweet. Instead, she’s worried about what’s for dinner. Hit the flip to see.