Get Out! Did Meek Mill Shoot His Shot With THIS Kardashian Sister? And Here's Why…

- By Bossip Staff
View this post on Instagram

Smile for the camera ✨

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Meek Mill Shoots Shot

The Kardashians and Jenners went on a “freak um dress” frenzy on social media last night. It seems like they were trying to make one Tristan Thompson a big jealous by putting Khloe’s bawdy on blast. But it appears they got someone else’s attention. One Meek Mill hopped in the mentions of the above pic and commented that the a$$ was “phat.” Who was he talking to? Well, it was on Kourtney’s page and her a$$ was the one that was exposed.

Sooooo…it seems like, at the very least, Meek was complimenting Kourtney’s bawwwwdy. At most, he was out here shooting his shot and trying to get chose. The Kardashians and Jenners STAY getting these dudes attention.

Well, we can see why…take a look at more of what got Meek shooting his jumper.

View this post on Instagram

Diamonds are a girl's best friend.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

View this post on Instagram

When @mertalas tells you to pose.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

View this post on Instagram

Fittings.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

View this post on Instagram

Busy until further notice.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

View this post on Instagram

Got to the office early this morning.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

    View this post on Instagram

    What's hotter than hot chocolate?

    A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

    View this post on Instagram

    Almost spilled the tea

    A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

    View this post on Instagram

    Coparenting

    A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

