Get Out! Did Meek Mill Shoot His Shot With THIS Kardashian Sister? And Here’s Why…
Meek Mill Shoots Shot
The Kardashians and Jenners went on a “freak um dress” frenzy on social media last night. It seems like they were trying to make one Tristan Thompson a big jealous by putting Khloe’s bawdy on blast. But it appears they got someone else’s attention. One Meek Mill hopped in the mentions of the above pic and commented that the a$$ was “phat.” Who was he talking to? Well, it was on Kourtney’s page and her a$$ was the one that was exposed.
Sooooo…it seems like, at the very least, Meek was complimenting Kourtney’s bawwwwdy. At most, he was out here shooting his shot and trying to get chose. The Kardashians and Jenners STAY getting these dudes attention.
Well, we can see why…take a look at more of what got Meek shooting his jumper.
View this post on Instagram
Diane Feinstein is reintroducing the Personal Care Products Safety Act in weeks to come. So we need your help now more than ever with our mission. Join Me, @EnvironmentalWorkingGroup, and countless others in the fight for safe cosmetics legislation. Visit link in bio to add your voice. #BeautyMadeBetter
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
#ad Back from Aspen and back on the @flattummyco meal replacement shakes…they’re exactly what I need right now. Day 3 on the program and I’m already feeling good again. I’m starting to see my tummy toning up nicely. Chocolate is my favorite, but they’ve got 20% OFF all their flavors right now so you guys should check them out!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.