Blame It On My Juice: Lizzo Teases Her Upcoming Collaboration With Missy Elliott On Beats 1

Lizzo Joins Travis Mills To Talk Her Upcoming Missy Elliott Collab
Earlier this week, the one and only Lizzo joined Travis Mills on Beats 1 on Apple Music to talk about her upcoming collaboration with Missy Elliott, how she made Jimmy Fallon cry, and what she would say to her thirteen year old self.
Lizzo said about working with Missy Elliott:
“This new one I heard it, and I was so obviously Missy, and I was like I hope she blesses me with a verse. Like you never know, you send it to your idols, you never now if they gonna send it back.” “She sent me a memoji of herself singing her verse, thats how I got the verse… I got a memoji of Missy like smiling and then she just started rapping, and I was like, “OMG what the hell” so I had to hook it up to my speaker system but it wasn’t even the actual track, it was like her going along in her studio so… and then she finally the track over real one and this was insane she killed.”
Take a listen to what she had to say about her Missy collaboration, making Jimmy Fallon cry, and more over on Apple Music.
