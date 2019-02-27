Watch The Zany, Wacky, Furry-Fantastic “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” Trailer
- By Bossip Staff
New POKÉMON Detective Pikachu Trailer
The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie is FINALLY here and looks hilariously wacky with a splash of crazy. And yes, it stars our fave motormouth Ryan Reynolds in a long-awaited action-fantasy romp destined to shatter the summer box office. Check out the new trailer below!
POKÉMON Detective Pikachu hits theaters May 10, 2019!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.