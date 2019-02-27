Folarin Feelings: Wale Admits He Needs A Woman Who Can Understand That He’s ‘Crazy’ [Video]

Wale Joins Red Table Talk For A Discussion On What Men Want

In the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Wale and Justin Baldoni both joined hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris for an episode about “What Men Really Think About Love.”

Throughout the very honest discussions in this episode, Wale kept things all the way real as he talked about what he wants in a woman and why he hasn’t found it yet:

“I recently had a revelation. I really think, like, maybe it’s time to have somebody that’s—a bond with someone,” Folarin admitted. “I’ve been doing all these that would be funner to do with somebody that was with me. I just came from Paris. And, like, I’m walking around the streets of Paris. ‘Why am I in Paris, like, with no—by myself?’”

The rapper eventually comes to the conclusion that his past heartbreaks and fear of women who only want him because of his celebrity both contribute to his hesitation with love–then, he moves onto what he’s looking for from here on out.

“I want a woman to show me what I want in a woman. Women, I believe, their intuition is stronger than men’s, period….Be my friend, for real. Loyalty is very important and understanding because I am not a regular man, for better or worse. My bad is bad, [but] my good is amazing.”

“So, you need someone—” Jada interjected.

Wale answered, “To understand that I’m crazy. Pretty much.”

Hear Wale’s hopes about future love and much more in the full episode of this week’s Red Table Talk below.