Stay Safe: Atlanta Man Arrested For $3,000 Human Trafficking Plot During Super Bowl Weekend

Man Arrested For Attempted Human Trafficking During Super Bowl Weekend

An Atlanta man nicknamed “Jackpot” was recently arrested after police say he attempted to traffick a woman during Super Bowl weekend. Channel 2 Action News reports that Emmett Murphy was arrested on Feb. 2 on multiple charges, including trafficking of persons for labor servitude and trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.

A 19-year-old woman told authorities that she met “Jackpot” on social media and eventually agreed to visit him in Atlanta Super Bowl LIII weekend after about six months of talking and a $3,000 offer.

When she arrived she says he told her that she’d be dancing at Atlanta’s Follies strip club, selling her body and giving him ALL the money she earned.

She also told authorities that a second woman was on hand at Jackpot’s condo and told her that if she didn’t comply, he’d beat her.

A lawyer for the man has spoken out and he’s calling his client a “victim.”

“He’s distraught. He’s shocked and he can’t believe that he’s been victimized this way by the judicial system,” said lawyer Mohammed Luwemba.

SMH, he remains in the Fulton County jail.

