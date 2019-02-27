“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Briana Throws Drink At Lil Eazy E! [VIDEO]

Briana Is Still On One

We had high hopes that “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Briana might be apologetic about her behavior after last week… but alas it seems that’s not the case. We got our hands on an exclusive clip from this week’s episode and she’s definitely on one — this time with Lil Eazy E on the receiving end of her ire.

Here’s more from the episode:

Vanessa confronts Romeo about his feelings for Angela. Briana’s birthday goes up in flames when Briana and Eric nearly come to blows. Jojo surprises his sisters when he takes them shopping for an engagement ring. Dame and Rocky face the trials and tribulations of IVF.

GROWING UP HIP HOP – “I’M A THROW YOU A DRANK” – Airs Thursday, February 28th at 9/8C on WeTV. Will you be watching?