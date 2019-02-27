Father Of Asahd: DJ Khaled Is Hosting The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

DJ Khaled To Host This Year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

DJ Khaled is taking his daddy duties to a whole new level with his next gig.

The producer was just announced as the host for the upcoming 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. He broke the news over on his Twitter page, where he posted a video, saying, “I can’t wait to bring the slime, the celebrities…This is the biggest night for the kids, man, and that’s what I’m about, just making sure the kids stay happy.”

#FANLUV! I’m excited to announce that I will be hosting @Nickelodeon’s Kid Choice Awards this year!! All the fun happens March 23rd at 8/7c! #KCA pic.twitter.com/usW0T2DtB7 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) February 26, 2019

Movies and television including Black Panther, Mary Poppins Returns, and Stranger Things, along with celebs like Zendaya, Migos, Drake, Camila Cabello, and Cardi B are among those up for the night’s top honors.

And of course, Nickelodeon also posted about the exciting new development, dropping some video of Khaled to show just how stoked he is to do it for the kiddos one time.

Beside this most recent announcement, DJ Khaled has been on a streak lately. Just last month it was announced that the Miami native would be joining the cast of Bad Boys for Life with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, which is due next January.

Fans are also waiting for his highly-anticipated album Father of Asahd to drop, which should be out by the time Khaled hits the big screen in Bad Boys for Life.

Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards goes down on March 23 in Los Angeles, California.