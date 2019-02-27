Congrats! Robin Thicke And April Love Share First Photos Of Newborn Baby Girl

Robin Thicke And April Love Welcome Daughter Lola Alain Thicke

Congrats are in order for Robin Thicke and April Love—they’ve welcomed their second child together!

Taking to Instagram to announce the arrival of their newest bundle of joy and share some details about the beautiful baby girl, the famed “Lost Without U” singer and his fiancée seemed overcome with joy.

“Lola Alain Thicke was born this morning 2/26/19 at 8:21 a.m.,” Robin wrote, revealing his daughter’s name. “Thank you God and April Love for this blessing.”

He also hashtagged the sweet caption “#fatherofthree.”

“My beautiful baby girl,” Love said on her own IG account. “I’m already so in love with you! Your big sister is on her way to meet you.”

See a photo of them holding their youngest child up top, plus more of Thicke cradling little Lola in his arms on the flip. Congratulations to the happy couple!