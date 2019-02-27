Pure Comedy: How Tyler Perry’s Madea Oscars Prank Ended Up On Beyoncé’s Instagram [Video]

Tyler Perry Talks About His Farewell From Playing Madea

Tyler Perry stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night to discuss everything surrounding his final Madea film.

While in the hot seat, Perry tells the hilarious story of how a prank photo of Madea holding Oscars ended up permanently backstage at the Dolby Theatre before ending up on Beyoncé’s Instagram feed. The actor also has an amazing story about Prince that you’ll have to hear to believe.

Check out Tyler Perry’s whole interview on The Tonight Show in the clip down below: