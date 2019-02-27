SMH: Jussie Smollett “Attacker” Reportedly Made Homophobic Tweets That Have Now Been Deleted

The Actions Could Impact The Case

The Jussie Smollett saga continues as more reported evidence seems to be complicating the case EVEN MORE.

According to The Blast, one of the brothers who allegedly staged Jussie Smollett‘s homophobic and racist attacks has a history of homophobic statements.

The site pulled up old tweets allegedly made by brother Ola Osundairo chastising another Twitter user for liking Frank Ocean.

Back in March of 2013, Twitter user @JuiceMan3k, who is reported to be Ola, tweeted at a friend, writing, “Why you following Frank Ocean … you know that ni**a gay right.”

Another tweet from a few months earlier read, “YOU’RE GAY THATS WHO YOU ARE,” although it’s not clear who this tweet was directed at.

Less than 24 hours after The Blast exposed these tweets, the content has now been deleted, which could be a bad move for the prosecution’s case.

When news hit that the Nigerian-American brothers Ola and Abel could have helped Jussie stage an attack, they told CBS Chicago “We are not racist. We are not homophobic and we are not anti-Trump. We were born and raised in Chicago and are American citizens.”

These past tweets could debunk the brothers’ deceleration that they’re not homophobic. The tweets could also be a pivotal part in the case. A source close to the case told The Blast that deleting the tweets could be viewed as intentional destruction of evidence and “there could be severe ramifications.”

You can check out photos of the now deleted tweets here.