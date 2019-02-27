The New WHO?! Young Thug Compares Casanova To Jay-Z Calling Him ‘The New HOV’

Young Thug Thinks That Casanova Is The New Jay-Z

Being flabbergasted by something Young Thug says is really nothing new, but even so, his latest Instagram comment is sure to have you scratching your head.

On Casanova’s latest IG photo, Thugger took to the comments to compare the rapper to the one and only Jay-Z. He lovingly wrote, “u the new HOV my luv” along with a pink hearts emoji in response to Casanova’s post, which you can see highlighted by The Shade Room below.

Comparing any rapper to Shawn Carter is probably the most insane thing you can do–but hey, Casanova is from Brooklyn AND he’s signed to Roc Nation….maybe Thug has a point? (We’re just trying to give him the benefit of the doubt)

Even though most of the replies to Young Thug’s comment are heavily disagreeing with his HOV comparison, one person who definitely appreciates his comment is Casanova himself. He replied back to the rapper also known as Jeffrey with a heart eyes emoji–it doesn’t get any more appreciative than that.

Though the Jay-Z comparison is raising some eyebrows, the playful relationship between these two isn’t a surprise. Casanova and Thug have been seen in the studio together in recent weeks, which should coincide with both artists gearing up for new albums. Casanova and 30Roc’s Free at Last EP dropped earlier this week, while Thugger’s highly-anticipated Barter 7 is expected to drop soon, hopefully despite possible legal action from Lil Wayne’s team.

Do you think Casanova is the new HOV? And are you excited for any possible collaborations between him and Young Thug in the future?