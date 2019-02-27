Congrats: Hip-Hop Veteran Spinderella’s Bae Popped The Question…She Said YES! [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

SALT-N-PEPA'S I LOVE THE '90s, The Vegas Show Premiere At Paris Las Vegas

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

Congratulations: Spinderella Gets Engaged

DJ Spinderella has a wedding to plan! Her man just proposed to her in front of a large crown and she accepted his diamond gesture. It seems like they already have a date carved out, using the hashtag #2020Vision. Spin’s fiancee is a comedian name Quenton “Q Got Jokes” Coleman. Hit play to see how he asked for her hand in eternity.

Awww, they are cute! Congratulations!

View this post on Instagram

Trying to see that smile everyday. 😍 #2020Vision

A post shared by qgotjokes (@qgotjokes) on

Categories: Congratulations, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.