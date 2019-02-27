Congrats: Hip-Hop Veteran Spinderella’s Bae Popped The Question…She Said YES! [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Congratulations: Spinderella Gets Engaged
DJ Spinderella has a wedding to plan! Her man just proposed to her in front of a large crown and she accepted his diamond gesture. It seems like they already have a date carved out, using the hashtag #2020Vision. Spin’s fiancee is a comedian name Quenton “Q Got Jokes” Coleman. Hit play to see how he asked for her hand in eternity.
Awww, they are cute! Congratulations!
