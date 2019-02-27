Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. President Says 32 HBCUs Will Receive $50K Donation This Week [Audio]

#BlackGirlMagic…

Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover Speaks On Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s $1.6 Million HBCU Donation

The International President of the nation’s first black sorority is detailing a huge donation that will be made to HBCUs on the sorority’s behalf. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is donating $1.6 million to HBCUs this week.

The sorority raised which $1 million in a single DAY during their HBCU Impact week, has partnered with the Educational Advancement Fund (EAF) and now 32 HBCUs will receive a $50,000 check.

The sorority has a goal to donate $10 million over the next four years to HBCUs.

Dr. Glover who also serves as the President of Tennessee State University called into The Tom Joyner Morning Show to detail the donations and the sorority’s dedication to HBCUs.

Listen to Dr. Glover detail the donations below.