#BlackGirlMagic: This Pioneering Naturalista Unintentionally Sparked NYC’s Hair Discrimination Law
#WCW: Meet Auset Ntru FKA Taren Guy, Who Accidentally Sparked NYC Workplace Hair Law
Every Wednesday in February, we’ve been spotlighting our “Women Crushes” who are black women in black history. Today’s WCW, is actually making history as we read!
Recently, the New York City Commission on Human Rights placed guideline over employers they hope will bring an end to discrimination towards individuals based on their hair in the workplace, at school, or in public spaces. But did you know it was sparked by one of the pioneers of the “natural hair movement” on social media, Taren Guy?
Neither did she! Taren Guy, who now goes by Auset Ntru on IG and YouTube, says she found out that being resistant over her large afro years ago brought the law change to the city.
In her words:
In 2015, I was discriminated against in the workplace @sdshsalon Upper Eastside location. At the time, I did not want to come forward or file a complaint because I was dealing with so much on a personal level and was at one of the lowest points in my life. However, thank goodness the (then) manager who spoke up for myself and the other two black women went ALL THE WAY filing a complaint with the New York City Human Rights Commission. As a result, 4 years later…change was made. .
According to the co-owner of the Salon allegedly, “My look wasn’t ‘Madison’ enough and was more East Harlem 134th Street instead.” After I REFUSED to pull my hair back as they requested, they changed the entire policy just to get me and the others to comply. I still refused (made my Afro even bigger) and put my two weeks in.
How outstanding is that??? Fast forward, Guy was named as one of the people to spark the law change. Kudos to her for using her #BlackGirlMagic. And would you look at these beautiful locs?
We’re out here making history every day! Happy Black history month.
