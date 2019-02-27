If You Don’t Get Cho: Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett’s Disgusted Reaction To Jim Jordan’s Sassy Pants Gave The Internet Life

Stacey Plaskett’s Reaction To Jim Jordan Is The Toast Of Twitter

Michael Cohen is currently testifying against Donald Trump in front of Congress and despite the bevy of charges and accusations that he’s made, the reaction of Black congresswoman Stacey Plaskett to abrasive a$$hole Jim Jordan is one of the most talked about moments trending on social media.

Stacey Plaskett is all of us looking at Jim Jordan, the last person who should address anyone’s character pic.twitter.com/z2fKUVHwYa — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 27, 2019

Caption that, then flip the page a few times to see the rest of the reactions to Congresswoman Plaskett’s palpable disdain.