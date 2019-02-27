‘Hustle & Soul’ Season 3 Supertease: Thandi Kicks Chef Lawrence’s Bigen Beaded Face [Video]

“Hustle & Soul” Season 3 Supertease

There’s a new season of WE tv’s “Hustle & Soul” on the way and it’s a simmering crockpot full of drama. Season 3 of the hit show brings Chef Lawrence Pages’s crew to Miami where they’re enjoying their newly opened The Pink Teacup Villa.

All is (of course) not well at the restaurant that’s filling up with new staff, celebrity appearances under the sizzling Miami sun. At Chef Lawrence’s new South Beach location, he’s looking to elevate the elevate Pink Teacup’s culinary status while his fiancé and restaurant partner, Ana, wants to serve soul food with some sass.

Meanwhile, his old flame Thandi’s still in New York managing the Brooklyn location—but someone might still be getting smashed to succulent soul food smithereens, on the side.

Things reach a fever pitch several times on the show and fists fly. That’s not all though, Chef Lawrence will also catch a kick to his freshly Bigen bearded face when Thandi loses her temper.

“Hustle & Soul” season 3 premieres Thursday, April 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

“Hustle & Soul” is executive produced by Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino, Shelley Sinha and Oji Singletary for Big Fish Entertainment. Executive producers for WE tv are Lauren Lazin and Lauren P. Gellert.