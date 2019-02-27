WashedGOAT: The Most Hilarious Tweets About LeBron Looking Like A Struggly Old Man On The Basketball Court

LeBron James Looks Washed

LeBron James is one of, if not the best, basketball player of all time. The GOAT, if you will. However, he’s spent the better part of 2019 looking like an old washed shell of himself. He’s looking jacked up on defense and slow as hell. Of course, his stats are pretty great as usual but Twitter and basketball folks have noticed his regression.

And their reactions are all pure comedy.

Take a look…