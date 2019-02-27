The Breakfast Club: Offset Talks ‘Father Of 4’, Fighting To Keep Cardi B, And How He Feels About His Absentee Father [Video]

The Breakfast Club Interviews Offset

Offset’s debut solo album Father Of 4 is now in these e-streets and as such, he’s on a promo tour and his first stop was the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Club.

DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and Charlamange Tha God chopped it up with the solo Migo about a variety of topics including his fight to keep Cardi B in his life, his near-death car accident, as well as fatherhood and the way he feels about his own absentee father.

Can’t say we’ve ever heard him speak like this. Press play below and check it out.

What do you think of this *new* and more thoughtful Offset?