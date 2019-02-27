Pouty Party: Brielle Biermann Celebrates Her Birthday With Bottles & Excessively Plumped Puckers
Brielle Biermann Turns 22
Kim Zolciak’s oldest child recently blew out 22 candles on her birthday cake. Brielle Biermann marked her 22nd birthday by popping some bottles and exposing some skin.
The reality star first posed with a big ole bottle of champagne and pursued her (admittedly) injected lips.
Kim’s also wished Brielle a happy birthday and he posted throwback pics of her over the years.
View this post on Instagram
Since we are celebrating today I figured I post today!! 🤗😉 Happy Birthday my ❤️ @briellebiermann I love you so very much and I’m so incredibly proud of the woman you have become. You’re strong, loving, caring, beautiful inside and out and have a passion for life that is unmatchable. I look forward to celebrating a million more birthdays with you! I’ve said it before I’ll say it again THANK YOU for making my job as your mom so easy!! Hurry hurry up and get home ENOUGH of VEGAS already! #RideOrDie #HappyBirthdayBrielle #BreastfeedingBoobies 🙈
In case you’re curious about Brielle’s excessively plumped puckers, she recently told PEOPLE she knows people think she went “overboard” with her lip fillers, but she insists that they just look extreme in pictures.
“I will say, in some pictures, they do look a little crazy, but I feel like in person they’re actually not,” she told the magazine. “Since I was 14 I was like, ‘I have to have my lips done right when I turn 18,'” she revealed. “If I could’ve done it sooner I would’ve and I don’t regret it. I don’t think I’ve gone overboard like people claim.”
We see.
Happy Birthday Brielle!
More Brielle Biermann on the flip.
Brielle also posted a Boomerang of her (possibly) plastic parts popping out her shirt for her b-day.
Kim also posted more pics of her “ride or die” Brielle.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.