Pouty Party: Brielle Biermann Celebrates Her Birthday With Bottles & Excessively Plumped Puckers

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5

Brielle Biermann

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty

Brielle Biermann Turns 22

Kim Zolciak’s oldest child recently blew out 22 candles on her birthday cake. Brielle Biermann marked her 22nd birthday by popping some bottles and exposing some skin.
The reality star first posed with a big ole bottle of champagne and pursued her (admittedly) injected lips.

View this post on Instagram

22 in 2 days 🌟✨💫

A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on

Kim’s also wished Brielle a happy birthday and he posted throwback pics of her over the years.

In case you’re curious about Brielle’s excessively plumped puckers, she recently told PEOPLE she knows people think she went “overboard” with her lip fillers, but she insists that they just look extreme in pictures.

“I will say, in some pictures, they do look a little crazy, but I feel like in person they’re actually not,” she told the magazine. “Since I was 14 I was like, ‘I have to have my lips done right when I turn 18,'” she revealed. “If I could’ve done it sooner I would’ve and I don’t regret it. I don’t think I’ve gone overboard like people claim.”

We see.

Happy Birthday Brielle!

More Brielle Biermann on the flip.

Brielle also posted a Boomerang of her (possibly) plastic parts popping out her shirt for her b-day.

View this post on Instagram

❤️ @briellebiermann

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

View this post on Instagram

I bet you’re catchin feelings 😏

A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Multi, News, Reality TV

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.