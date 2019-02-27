Pouty Party: Brielle Biermann Celebrates Her Birthday With Bottles & Excessively Plumped Puckers

Brielle Biermann Turns 22

Kim Zolciak’s oldest child recently blew out 22 candles on her birthday cake. Brielle Biermann marked her 22nd birthday by popping some bottles and exposing some skin.

The reality star first posed with a big ole bottle of champagne and pursued her (admittedly) injected lips.

Kim’s also wished Brielle a happy birthday and he posted throwback pics of her over the years.

In case you’re curious about Brielle’s excessively plumped puckers, she recently told PEOPLE she knows people think she went “overboard” with her lip fillers, but she insists that they just look extreme in pictures.

“I will say, in some pictures, they do look a little crazy, but I feel like in person they’re actually not,” she told the magazine. “Since I was 14 I was like, ‘I have to have my lips done right when I turn 18,'” she revealed. “If I could’ve done it sooner I would’ve and I don’t regret it. I don’t think I’ve gone overboard like people claim.”

We see.

Happy Birthday Brielle!

More Brielle Biermann on the flip.