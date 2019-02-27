#BOSSIPSounds: Summer Walker Gets An Assist From Owl God Drake On “Girls Need Love (Remix)” [Audio]

- By Bossip Staff
Summer Walker Girls Need Love Remix Featuring Drake

Source: LVRN / Instagram/LVRN

Summer Walker Drops “Girls Need Love (Remix)” Featuring Drake

?

R&B up-and-comer Summer Walker has made quite a splash on the underground scene over the past year and change, but today she seems positioned to get a LOT of new fans.

The remix to her fan fave “Girls Need Love” (Remix) featuring none other than Aubrey Drake Graham.

Check it out below.

Categories: Hate It or Love It?!?!, New Music, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.