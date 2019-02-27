#BOSSIPSounds: Summer Walker Gets An Assist From Owl God Drake On “Girls Need Love (Remix)” [Audio]
- By Bossip Staff
Summer Walker Drops “Girls Need Love (Remix)” Featuring Drake
?
R&B up-and-comer Summer Walker has made quite a splash on the underground scene over the past year and change, but today she seems positioned to get a LOT of new fans.
The remix to her fan fave “Girls Need Love” (Remix) featuring none other than Aubrey Drake Graham.
Check it out below.
