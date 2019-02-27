Will You Be Facebook Watching? “Will Smith’s Bucket List” Has Officially Launched [VIDEO]

Will Smith’s Bucket List Is The Newest Show On Facebook Watch

Will Smith has a new surprise series that just dropped on Facebook Watch called “Will Smith’s Bucket List.” Debuting today, February 27, the first of six episodes on Facebook Watch just launched. Check out the trailer.

There aren’t many people in the world who have a bucket list quite like Will Smith. Now you can join him on his unbelievable adventure as he travels the globe, takes on insane challenges, overcomes obstacles and punches fear in the mouth! Tag along with Will on his journey as he takes part in a Bollywood movie, skydives in Dubai, performs stand-up comedy with Dave Chappelle, and so much more!

Here’s a list of the episode descriptions:

Episode 101: Will Smith’s Bucket List: Skydiving – Will Smith has one wish for his 50th birthday – that his wife Jada Pinkett Smith goes skydiving in Dubai. Will he be able to convince her? And if not, will his sons Trey and Jaden Smith step up to the task of getting Jada to take the ultimate plunge?

Episode 102: Will Smith’s Bucket List: Swimming With Sharks – To Will Smith, nothing is more frightening than the ocean… well except for maybe the creatures that live in it. Join Will as he checks off another item on his Bucket List that may have been better off unchecked: swimming with sharks.

Episode 103: Will Smith’s Bucket List: Cuba – Will Smith’s bucket list isn’t all fun, games and jumping out of planes. Watch as he heads to Cuba and pushes the limits of his mental and physical strength by running a half marathon in sweltering heat with less than 3 weeks of preparation.

Episode 104: Will Smith’s Bucket List: Bollywood Dancing – Philly to Bel-Air. Hollywood to Bollywood. Watch as Will Smith travels across the world to knock off one more item from his Bucket List – dance in a big budget Bollywood movie.

Episode 105: Will Smith’s Bucket List: Stand Up Comedy – No Bucket List challenge has made Will Smith quite so nervous as performing stand-up comedy in front of a sold out crowd. He enlists the help of his friend and comedy legend Dave Chappelle to help him craft the perfect set so he doesn’t embarrass himself front of all his friends and family.

Episode 106: Will Smith’s Bucket List: F1 Racing – Will Smith and his son Trey head to Abu Dhabi to kick their father-son bonding into high gear in winner take all, one on one F1-style race. With help from F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, can Will Smith check one more item off his bucket list or will Trey prove once and for all that he’s the faster Smith?

