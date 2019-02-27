F**king Decency: Pete Davidson Kicks Out Heckler Who Made Tasteless Joke About Mac Miller’s Death [Audio]

Pete Davidson Kicks Out Jackass For Insensitive Mac Miller Comment

Despite whatever the weirdo fanboys and fangirls thought, Pete Davidson isn’t here for anyone sullying the name of deceased rapper Mac Miller.

According to TMZ, Davidson was performing a comedy set at the South Orange Performing Arts Center in New Jersey and began a joke with: “My friend died in my apartment.”

Some jackass in the audience yelled out “Mac Miller????”

Pete was NOT happy. Listen to what happened in the audio below.

Good on Pete.

Rest in peace, Mac Miller.