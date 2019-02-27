Woman Says NutriBullet Mingled Her Finger, Uses Bloody Digit To Warn Others [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
NutriBullet Victim Warns Everyone
According to Daily Mail, two dozen NutriBullet owners across the U.S. have been left with severe burns and deep lacerations after the blender exploded in their hands. Courtney Bebe tells them that a blender shredded her thumb, leaving the walls bloody. Her lawyer says this has happened to hundreds of others too.
Protect your thumbs, y’all!
